The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 9-16. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded; crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
March 9: Officers are investigating a domestic assault that occurred in the 14100 block of Virginia Avenue.
March 10: A 23-year-old Savage woman was arrested in connection with gross misdemeanor fourth-degree assault on a police officer after officers responded to a domestic assault in the 4400 block of 137th Street. A 26-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with gross misdemeanor domestic assault.
BURGLARY
March 9: Officers are investigating a burglary of a home in the 9300 block of 125th Street.
March 14: A resident in the 15700 block of Utah Avenue reported tools stolen from their garage. The estimated loss is $600.
DWI
March 11: An 18-year-old Savage man was cited for underage liquor consumption, driving without a valid driver's license, open bottle and uninsured motor vehicle after an officer conducted a traffic stop for driving without headlights at Highway 13 and Dakota Avenue.
HIT-AND-RUN
March 12: Officers received a report of a hit-and-run crash at Quentin Avenue and 123rd Street. The suspect vehicle had a stolen license plate.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
March 10: Officers are investigating graffiti on Eagle Ridge Middle School.
THEFT
March 9: Officers are investigating a report of tools stolen from a motor vehicle parked at a residence in the 4100 block of 127th Trail.
March 10: Officers received a report of credit cards stolen at Life Time Fitness and later used at various businesses.
March 13: An employee of a business in the 8600 block of Eagle Creek Circle reported three vehicles had their license plates stolen during the day.