The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents April 27 to May 4. This isn’t a comprehensive list of all calls; they’re included based on severity and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
BURGLARY
May 7: Officers are investigating a report of a burglary that occurred at a model home in the 15700 block of Wyoming Avenue. Numerous furniture and household items were taken. There were no signs of forced entry and the home might've been entered by someone who knew the front door passcode.
HIT-AND-RUN
May 8: Officers received a report of a vehicle damaged in a hit-and-run in a business parking lot in the 14300 block of Highway 13.
MOTOR VEHICLE
May 4: A skid loader and hydraulic broom were reported stolen from a construction site in the 13300 block of Hillsboro Avenue.
May 11: A resident in the 5600 block of 137th Street reported his vehicle had been stolen from the driveway overnight. The estimated loss is $15,000. The vehicle has not yet been recovered.
THEFT
May 5: A resident in the 4200 block of 136th Street reported her license plate had been stolen off her vehicle.