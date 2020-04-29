The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents April 20-27. This isn’t a comprehensive list of all calls; they’re included based on severity and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
DEATH
April 26: Police are investigating a potentially drug-overdose-related death on the 4600 block of Highway 13 West.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
April 23: Police received reports of graffiti on a lift station on the 13700 block of Utica Avenue and on park equipment at Hidden Valley Park. The incidents are believed to be connected.
THEFT
April 22: A bicycle was reported stolen from a yard overnight on the 7500 block of 157th Street.
April 23: A work truck was reported stolen from a parking lot on the 7400 block of 126th Street West. The vehicle was later found in Morrison County, but items from inside were missing.
April 23: An item worth about $200 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3900 block of 141st Street.