The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 11-18. This isn’t a comprehensive list of all calls; they’re included based on severity and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
May 13: A 54-year-old Crystal man was charged with terroristic threats after officers responded to an incident in which he allegedly threatened someone with a knife in the 12300 block of Ottawa Avenue. The man was living temporarily in the 4800 block of 123rd Street.
May 15: Charges are pending against a 39-year-old Savage resident for second-degree assault, terroristic threats and domestic assault after officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a gun in the 12400 block of Joppa Avenue. Officers set up a perimeter around the residence, gave commands over a loudspeaker and eventually rammed down the door and entered the residence, but the victim's brother was the only person home.
DWI & DUI
May 11: A 39-year-old Savage woman arrested in connection with gross misdemeanor second-degree DWI, second-degree test refusal, child endangerment and driving after revocation after officers responded a driving complaint at Eagle Creek Blvd and Portage Lane.
May 11: A 20-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with fourth-degree DWI and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after officers responded to a driving complaint at Lynn Avenue and Highway 13.
May 14: A 35-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested in connection with third-degree DUI after officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 125th Street and Glenhurst Avenue. The suspect was transported to St. Francis Regional Medical Center for a substance test.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
May 13: A resident in the 13300 block of Brunswick Avenue reported a vehicle was stolen from their driveway.
May 14: A Minneapolis resident reported a vehicle was stolen while it was parked at Yosemite Avenue and Highway 13. Officers later recovered the vehicle unoccupied in West St. Paul.
ROBBERY
THEFT
May 13: A resident in the 12800 block of Lynn Avenue reported a theft of vehicle keys. The estimated cost to replace the keys and re-key the vehicle is $500.
May 14: An employee of a business in the 8200 block of County Road 42 reported theft of merchandise. The estimated loss is over $200.
May 16: A resident in the 12400 block of Xenwood Avenue reported items, including a designer purse and credit cards, were stolen from their vehicle. The credit card was later used in Eden Prairie.