The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents April 27 to May 4. This isn’t a comprehensive list of all calls; they’re included based on severity and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
FRAUD
May 2: Charges are pending against a 27-year-old Prior Lake man for felony financial card fraud after officers were called to a Savage business for suspected fraudulent activity.
DISTURBANCE
May 30: A 34-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on several outstanding felony warrants after officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the 4000 block of 126th Place.
OBSTRUCTING
April 27: Two tobacco shops in Savage were asked to shut down their operations to be in compliance with state orders. Officers responded to various similar reports of other businesses operating against the order throughout the week.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
April 27: Officers are investigating an incident of graffiti at Hidden Valley Elementary School. The estimated cost to repair the damage is $500.
THEFT
May 5: A resident reported their vehicle was stolen from the 13800 block of Nevada Avenue. Minneapolis police later recovered the vehicle and arrested its driver.