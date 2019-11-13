The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 4-11. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
Nov. 5: A 33-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony domestic assault after officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 12300 block of Lynn Avenue.
Nov. 8: A 22-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault after officers responded to a disturbance in the 4100 block of 126th Terrace.
Nov. 10: A 20-year-old Savage woman was arrested in connection with two counts of gross misdemeanor domestic assault after officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 13300 block of Monterey Avenue.
BURGLARY
Nov. 6: Officers responded to a burglary at Tin Shed Tavern. Police say adult suspects have been identified in a string of restaurant burglaries in the metro.
Nov. 8: Officers received a report of a burglary from a storage unit in the 7800 block of 128th Street. Officers recovered stolen musical equipment at a consignment store in Roseville.
DWI
Nov. 8: A 76-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with third-degree DWI after an officer conducted a traffic stop for lane violations at Highway 13 and 126th Street. The man's blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.13.
OBSTRUCTING
Nov. 9: A 46-year-old man was arrested in connection with violating an order for protection after officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 7600 block of Ponds Edge Path.
THEFT
Nov. 4: A resident in the 5900 block of 136th Street reported tools stolen from his vehicle.
Nov. 4: A resident in the 4300 block of 136th Street reported the theft of two bicycles. The bicycles were later recovered.
Nov. 4: A resident in the 13600 block of Glenhurst Avenue reported her wallet was stolen from her parked vehicle. Her financial cards were later used to make fraudulent purchases.
Nov. 10: License plates were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the Hy-Vee parking lot.