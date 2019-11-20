The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 11-18. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. People accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
BURGLARY
Nov. 14: Officers received a report of a burglary and theft of electronics from a storage unit in the 7800 block of 128th Street West.
CONSERVATION
Nov. 17: Officers received a report of a possible firearm hunting violation at Quentin Avenue and McColl Drive. The case will be handled by the Department of Natural Resources.
DRUGS
Nov. 12: An 18-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with felony fifth-degree drug possession and a 19-year-old Prior Lake woman was cited for a misdemeanor liquor violation after officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 6100 block of Egan Drive.
FRAUD
Nov. 12: A resident reported a check was stolen from a mailbox in the 9300 block of Preserve Trail and altered. The estimated loss is $680.
Nov. 13: A resident reported losing $6,000 in a phone scam involving providing gift cards to someone claiming knowledge about a warrant for her arrest.
OBSTRUCTING
Nov. 16: A 46-year-old Inver Grove Heights man was arrested in connection with a protection order violation after a report from the 14800 block of Maryland Avenue.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Nov. 13: Officers received a report of damage to mailboxes in the 14000 block of Zinran Avenue. The damage appeared to be caused by a hit-and-run.
THEFT
Nov. 12: Officers received a report of a theft of truck batteries from a box truck parked in the parking lot of a business in the 12500 block of Boone Avenue.
Nov. 16: Officers received a report of a man taking rocks from the Savage Fen Scientific and Natural Area. The man admitted taking the rocks and returned them.