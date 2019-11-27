The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 18-25. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
Nov. 23: A 31-year-old Savage woman was charged with domestic assault after officers responded to a disturbance at a resident in the 13300 block of Virginia Avenue.
BURGLARY
Nov. 21: A resident in the 14400 block of Woodridge Lane reported a snowboard and pants were stolen from their open garage. Estimated loss is over $600.
Nov. 21: Officers received a report of a residential burglary at a home under construction in the 8200 block of 158th Street. Paint equipment valued at around $1,000 was reported stolen.
DWI
Nov. 20: A 27-year-old Missouri man was arrested in connection with second-degree DWI and speeding after officers conducted a traffic stop at Highway 13 and Dakota Avenue. His blood alcohol content registered at 0.11.
FRAUD
Nov. 19: A resident in the 7000 block of 133rd Court reported losing $3,700 to a Craigslist scam involving a fraudulent check.
Nov. 22: A resident in the 7700 block of Egan Drive reported losing $1,000 in a phone scam.
HARRASSMENT
Nov. 21: A woman in the 14900 block of Louisiana Avenue reported harassment after her ex-husband made a false report of child abuse against her to Child Protective Services. The man was cited.
HIT-AND-RUN
Nov. 19: A man reported a hit-and-run occurred while he was parked in front of a residence in the 14800 block of Oakborough Drive.
THEFT
Nov. 19: Officers received a report of a theft of a laptop from Eagle Ridge Middle School.
Nov. 20: Officers received a report of two men going through mailboxes in the 12600 block of Inglewood Avenue. The suspects were not located, but officers found a backpack with mail, altered checks and a cellphone.