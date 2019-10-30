The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 21-28. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. People accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
Oct. 21: A 30-year-old Burnsville man was cited for fifth-degree assault after officers responded to a disturbance at a business in the 7000 block of Highway 13 West.
Oct. 22: A Farmington man and Minneapolis woman were cited for domestic assault related to a disturbance in the 6100 block of Highway 13.
Oct. 26: Officers are investigating a report of a hit-and-run in the parking lot of Buffalo Tap.
FRAUD
Oct. 21: A resident in the 12600 block of Ensign Avenue reported losing $4,000 in a phone scam which involved purchasing gift cards for someone claiming to be with the Savage Police Department.
Oct. 22: A resident in the 8200 block of Carriage Hill Road reported losing $28,000 on his business bank account after the account was hacked.
Oct. 23: A woman reported losing $2,400 in fraudulent purchases after she left her wallet at Cub Foods.
MOTOR VEHICLE
Oct. 24: Officers responded to a report of a stolen motor vehicle at Hy-Vee. There is a suspect.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Oct. 21: Officers received a report of a broken window on a vehicle parked at a business in the 8100 block of County Road 42.
WEAPONS
Oct. 22: An employee of Spine and Sport Health reported finding a bullet hole in the window of the business. Police Capt. Bruce Simon said officers recovered a bullet, and an accidental discharge is being considered as a possible cause.
Oct. 27: A 34-year-old St. Paul man was arrested in connection with felony possession of ammunition as a felon convicted of a crime of violence and driving after cancellation following a traffic stop at County Road 42 and Alabama Avenue.