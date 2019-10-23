The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 14-21. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. People accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
Oct. 17: A 52-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with misdemeanor domestic assault after officers responded to a report of a person being threatened with a knife in the 3900 block of 126th Street.
FRAUD
Oct. 16: A resident reported losing over $200 in a phone scam after receiving a call from someone claiming to be his utility company.
Oct. 18: A resident in the 4100 block of 126th Place reported someone took a check out of her mailbox, altered it and cashed it.
DWI
Oct. 15: A 40-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in connection with criminal vehicular operation, gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI, misdemeanor reckless driving and speeding. The man crashed his vehicle into a tree in a yard of a home in the 15000 block of Bridgewater Drive. His blood alcohol content registered at 0.21.
Oct. 18: A 60-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor fifth-degree assault after officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the 5600 block of 137th Street. His blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.17.
Oct. 18: A 25-year-old Eagan woman was arrested in connection with gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI, misdemeanor open bottle and possession of a hypodermic needle after officers responded to a driving complaint in the 14800 block of Kensington Avenue. Her blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.13.
Oct. 19: A 28-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested in connection with misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI after officers saw two people fighting on the side of the road with the vehicle still running at the McColl Drive roundabout. Her blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.11.
LITTERING
Oct. 14: Officers received a report from Savage Public Works of crates containing thousands of tomatoes dumped at the Savage Dog Park.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Oct. 14: A resident in the 13600 block of Ashcroft Alcove reported someone had keyed his vehicle with an estimated cost of $925.
Oct. 15: An employee of a bank in the 14100 block of Glendale Road reported someone had damaged an ATM while attempting to steal it.
Oct. 16: A customer of a business in the 7300 block of Highway 13 reported her tires were slashed while parked at the business.
Oct. 19: A resident in the 12400 block of Lynn Avenue reported her car had been keyed overnight for an estimated loss of $1,000.
THEFT
Oct. 13: A resident in the 7600 block of 136th Street reported the theft of a package and other mail from her mailbox.
Oct. 14: A 43-year-old Fridley man was arrested in connection with felony theft following a report that the man stole tools and other equipment from his workplace in the 12500 block of Boone Avenue.
Oct. 14: A resident in the 13600 block of Ashcroft Alcove reported the theft of a handgun.
Oct. 15: A resident in the 8500 block of Carriage Hill Circle reported her locked vehicle was broken into and over $300 worth of items were stolen.
Oct. 16: A resident in the 8700 block of Carriage Hill Road reported around $300 worth of items were taken from her vehicle.