The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 30-Oct. 7. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. People accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
Oct. 6: Officers responded a report of an assault in the 14100 block of Louisiana Avenue. Two men were cited for disorderly conduct for fighting. One was transported to Hennepin County Medical Canter.
DWI
Oct. 4: A 28-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI after an officer conducted a traffic stop at 123rd Street West and Lynn Avenue. Her blood alcohol content registered at 0.11.
Oct. 6: A 36-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI, misdemeanor failure to notify owner of damaged property and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle after officers responded to a complaint of a driver swerving and hitting the median on County Road 42. Officers followed the man with their squad lights on into his driveway. His blood alcohol content registered at 0.29.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Oct. 4: Officers received a report of a window broken out on a vehicle at Prior Lake High School.
Oct. 10: Officers received a report of graffiti on playground equipment at McCann Park.
ROBBERY
Oct. 5: Officers are investigating a report of a robbery in the 14100 block of Huntington Avenue. The victims reported their phones were taken but they weren't injured.
THEFT
Oct. 5: A Savage man reported someone stole his wallet from his vehicle at LifeTime Fitness and used his credit cards. Over $1,500 in fraudulent charges around the metro were reported.
WARRANT
Oct. 5: A 37-year-old St. Paul man was arrested on an outstanding Ramsey County warrant after officers responded to a report of an unwanted guest at a residence in the 14900 block of Louisiana Avenue.