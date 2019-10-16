The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 7-14. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. People accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
DWI
Oct. 12: A 24-year-old Lakeville man was arrested in connection with third-degree DWI after officers responded to a disturbance related to a party bus in the Target parking lot. His blood alcohol content registered at 0.21.
FRAUD
Oct. 8: A resident in the 7400 block of Lake Ridge Drive reported losing $3,500 in an online scam involving purchasing gift cards to pay off debt. Investigators determined the gift cards had been used in Florida and West Virginia.
THEFT
Oct. 8: Officers received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle in the 3900 block of Egan Drive. The victim's driver's license was recovered by Richfield Police.
TRESPASSING
Oct. 8: Officers received a report of trespassing onto private property in the 6400 block of 154th Street West. A boat owner reported it looked like someone had been staying in the boat and items were missing.