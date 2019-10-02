The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 23-30. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
DRUGS
Sept. 23: A 30-year-old Bloomington man was arrested in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance for suspected THC oil and traffic-related misdemeanors after officers made contact with the man for poor driving conduct at 150th Street and River Crossing.
Sept. 24: Officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 5300 block of Egan Drive. Officers located and destroyed a hypodermic needle and small amount of drugs.
Sept. 28: A 28-year-old Burnsville man was arrested in connection with felony fifth-degree drug possession, gross misdemeanor DWI and refusal to submit to a test after officers made contact with the male in a parking lot at 123rd Street and Princeton Avenue.
DWI
Sept. 29: A 49-year-old Bloomington man was arrested in connection with gross misdemeanor driver's license restriction violation, misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI and gross misdemeanor refusal to submit to a test. Officers stopped the vehicle for speeding on Glendale Road.
MOTOR VEHICLE
Sept. 25: Officers received a report of Bobcat equipment stolen from a construction site in the 7300 block of Highway 13.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Sept. 24: A resident reported that his vehicle was scratched while parked at an apartment complex in the 12400 block of Lynn Avenue South. The estimated of the damage is $1,000.
Sept. 24: Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity at County Road 42 and Highway 13. Upon arrival, someone reported their car had been smashed with a baseball bat and the suspect vehicle had fled the scene.
Sept. 29: A resident reported their car was side-swiped in a hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of a business in the 7800 block of 128th Street.
THEFT
Sept. 25: Officers received a report of a theft of items from a truck parked at a work site at Highway 13 and Pennsylvania Avenue. The estimated loss is over $6,000.