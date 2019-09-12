The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 2-9. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ARSON
Sept. 8: Officers received a report of a possible arson of a piece of playground equipment at Hidden Valley Elementary School.
ASSAULT
Sept. 8: A 22-year-old Savage man was charged with domestic assault by strangulation and a second count of domestic assault for intentionally inflicting or attempting to inflict bodily harm. He was arrested at his home in the 7400 block of 144th Street after officers responded to a domestic disturbance.
BURGLARY
Sept. 3: Officers received a report of a residential burglary at a model home in the 15400 block of Jersey Avenue. The estimated loss is $300.
DRUGS
Sept. 5: A 20-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with fifth-degree drug possession for suspected heroin after officers responded to a welfare check at Taco Bell.
Sept. 7: A 19-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested in connection with gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree DWI, underage drinking and driving, liquor possession, speeding and other violations. Officers conducted a traffic stop for driving 69 mph in a 50-mph zone at County Road 42 and Allen Boulevard.
DWI
Sept. 6: A 29-year-old Burnsville man was arrested in connection with second-degree DWI after officers stopped the vehicle for poor driving conduct in the 4700 block of Highway 13. The man’s blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.25.
LIQUOR VIOLATION
Sept. 6: A 19-year-old Shakopee woman was cited for underage consumption after an officer conducted a traffic stop for suspicious driving at County Road 42 and Glendale Road.
OBSTRUCTING
Sept. 2: Charges are pending against a 38-year-old Lakeville man in connection with felony violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order following a report from the 12600 block of Kippling Avenue.
ROBBERY
Sept. 3: A 21-year-old Minneapolis man was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery, two counts of fifth-degree drug possession and two counts of domestic assault after police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 4000 block of 125th Street. Police said he was carrying a pistol at the time of the incident.
THEFT
Sept. 3: A resident in the 12700 block of Natchez Avenue reported his laptop computer was stolen from his vehicle overnight.
Sept. 3: A 28-year-old St. Paul man was arrested in connection with felony theft and misdemeanor fleeing an officer after officers were called to Target for shoplifting. Merchandise stolen was valued around $1,325. The man arrested is also accused of past action gross misdemeanor theft totaling around $910.
Sept. 4: A resident reported a package stolen from his doorstep in the 6500 block of Brook Lane. The estimated loss is $235.
Sept. 4: A Shakopee resident reported someone stole her wallet out of her car while parked at a business in the 4300 block of Highway 13.
Sept. 5: Officers received a report of a theft from a vehicle parked at the Savage Dog Park.
Sept. 6: A resident in the 12400 block of Zinran Avenue reported his catalytic converter was taken over night. The estimated loss is $800.
Sept. 6: Officers received a report of cash stolen from a Savage business in the 4800 block of 123rd Street.