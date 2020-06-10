The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 1 to June 8. This isn’t a comprehensive list of all calls; they’re included based on severity and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
DRUGS
June 6: Charges are pending against a 21-year-old Shakopee man for felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle after an officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding at Highway 13 and Quentin Avenue.
FIRE
June 6: The fire and police departments responded to a report of a possible lightning strike to a house on the 14500 block of Lockslie Trail. Firefighters found some melted siding but no damage inside.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
June 8: An officer on patrol found four broken windows at Prior Lake High School, an estimated $4,000 in damage.
THEFT
June 5: Felony theft charges are pending against a 32-year-old North Carolina man after an employee at a business on the 14300 block of Huntington Avenue reported a generator and other equipment, valued at $1,560 altogether, were stolen.
June 7: A resident reported his wallet and cellphone were stolen after he picked up a woman at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel and the two came to Savage.
WEAPONS
June 2: Officers responded to reports of gunshots on the 12400 block of Independence Ave. Investigators are looking for a suspect they believe was intoxicated and upset at family members and fired a handgun outdoors.