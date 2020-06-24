The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 15 through June 22. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
June 17: A 44-year-old Savage man was arrested in the 4000 of 126th Street in connection with domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call.
June 18: A 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in connection with felony domestic assault by strangulation after officers responded to a welfare check in the 4600 block of Highway 13.
DWI
June 21: A 37-year-old Burnsville man was arrested in connection with third-degree DWI after officers stopped his vehicle at Egan Drive and Joppa Avenue. His blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.11.
HARASSMENT
June 20: A Prior Lake woman reported someone was following her daughter around a store in the 14300 block of Highway 13. The woman also reported the man might’ve taken pictures of them.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
June 16: A resident in the 4200 block of 137th street reported a vehicle was struck and damaged sometime overnight while parked on the street.
June 20: Officers received a report of a broken window on the warming house at Woodhill Park.
THEFT
June 16: An employee of a business in the 14100 Highway of 13 reported a shoplifting incident. The estimated loss is over $500.
June 16: An employee of a business in the 6100 block of Egan Drive reported her cellphone, valued at $1,500, was stolen from the business.
June 17: Officers received a report of a backpack and subwoofer stolen from a vehicle parked at a business in the 14300 block of Huntington Avenue.
June 19: A resident reported someone smashed her vehicle window and stole her purse while she was parked at a business in the 8700 block of Eagle Creek Parkway.
June 21: A resident in the 4700 block 124th Street reported someone stole their insurance card from their vehicle overnight.
WARRANT
June 21: A 28-year-old Burnsville man was arrested following a traffic stop in the 7200 block of Highway 13. The man had an outstanding Colorado warrant for second-degree burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
WEAPONS
June 20: A man reported three suspects approached his vehicle and threatened him with a gun while he was parked at Winfield Townhomes. The case remains under investigation, but police said the victim was uncooperative.