The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 25 to June 1. This isn’t a comprehensive list of all calls; they’re included based on severity and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
May 30: A 47-year-old Minneapolis man was charged with felony domestic assault after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 13300 block of Natchez Avenue.
BURGLARY
May 27: Officers are investigating a commercial burglary reported by an employee in the 7000 block of Highway 13. The employee reportedly confronted two suspects who had broken into the business. The suspects fled but matched a description from a crime alert reported the previous day in Farmington.
FOUND PROPERTY
May 31: A vehicle stolen from Spring Lake Park was recovered at Inglewood Avenue and 125th Street.
THEFT
May 27: A resident in the 15700 block of Utah Avenue reported a bicycle was stolen from her gated backyard. The estimated loss is $450.
May 27: A resident in the 7500 of Arbor Lane reported a fire pit was stolen from a backyard overnight.
May 27: A resident in the 7800 of Dan Patch Court reported a garage door opener was stolen from a vehicle overnight.
May 27: Officers are investigating a report of a bicycle stolen from outside of David Fong's Chinese Restaurant. The estimated loss is $1,200.
May 29: A resident in the 14500 block of Joppa Avenue reported a license plate was stolen off of a parked vehicle.
THREATS
May 30: A 47-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in connection with felony terroristic threats in the 13300 block of Monterey Ave.