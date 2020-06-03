Police lights

The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 25 to June 1. This isn’t a comprehensive list of all calls; they’re included based on severity and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.

ASSAULT 

May 30: A 47-year-old Minneapolis man was charged with felony domestic assault after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 13300 block of Natchez Avenue. 

BURGLARY 

May 27: Officers are investigating a commercial burglary reported by an employee in the 7000 block of Highway 13. The employee reportedly confronted two suspects who had broken into the business. The suspects fled but matched a description from a crime alert reported the previous day in Farmington. 

FOUND PROPERTY 

May 31: A vehicle stolen from Spring Lake Park was recovered at Inglewood Avenue and 125th Street. 

THEFT

May 27: A resident in the 15700 block of Utah Avenue reported a bicycle was stolen from her gated backyard. The estimated loss is $450. 

May 27: A resident in the 7500 of Arbor Lane reported a fire pit was stolen from a backyard overnight. 

May 27: A resident in the 7800 of Dan Patch Court reported a garage door opener was stolen from a vehicle overnight. 

May 27: Officers are investigating a report of a bicycle stolen from outside of David Fong's Chinese Restaurant. The estimated loss is $1,200. 

May 29: A resident in the 14500 block of Joppa Avenue reported a license plate was stolen off of a parked vehicle. 

THREATS 

May 30: A 47-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in connection with felony terroristic threats in the 13300 block of Monterey Ave. 

