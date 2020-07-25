The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 15-19. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. People accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
Property damage
July 13: Property damage at Summit Point Park on the 13000 block of Boone Avenue led to over $1,600 in loss.
Theft
July 14: A Savage resident reported just under $400 of items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 7200 block of 149th Street West overnight.
July 15: A Savage business reported a daytime theft worth $1,100 from an employee’s vehicle on the 12000 block of Nevada Avenue South.
Harassment
July 16: Harassing telephone messages were reported on the 3900 block of 141st Street West. Officers said both parties were advised to not contact each other and given information on a restraining order.
July 17: A 71-year-old Savage man was arrested for violating a harassment restraining order on the 12500 block of Princeton Avenue.
DWI
July 16: A 38-year-old Savage man was cited for a fourth-degree DWI after officers responded to a domestic report on the 15000 block of Oakcrest Court. His blood-alcohol level was .13.
July 18: A 60-year-old Savage woman was arrested for third-degree and fourth-degree DWIs, as well as no proof of insurance and not stopping at a stop sign on Lynn Ave and 128th Street.
July 19: A 26-year-old Coon Rapids man was arrested for a third-degree DWI, speeding at 87 mph in a 55 mph zone, and having an open bottle on Highway 13 and Louisiana Avenue. His blood-alcohol level was .07.