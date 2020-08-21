The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 10-17. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULT
Aug. 11: A 48-year-old Belle Plaine woman is charged with violating a domestic abuse no contact order and obstructing the legal process after she entered the protected individual’s apartment and attempted to douse Savage Police officers in bleach during her arrest, according to charges.
BURGLARY
Aug. 11: Officers received a report of a burglarized storage unit in the 7800 block of 128th Street.
Aug. 11: Officers received a report of a burglary at a vacant house in the 12300 block of Hillsboro Avenue. No items were taken, but there were signs of forced entry through the garage service door.
Aug. 16: Charges are pending against a 26-year-old Burnsville man after officers responded to a burglary-in-progress at Quality Inn.
Aug. 16: A resident in the 5900 block of Dufferin Drive reported over $3,000 worth of sports equipment stolen from their garage.
DRUGS
Aug. 11: A 20-year-old Bloomington man was arrested in connection with possession of a small amount of marijuana after officers conducted a traffic stop for speeding at Highway 13 and Xenwood Avenue.
Aug. 11: A 27-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance for suspected heroin in the 6500 block of Loftus Lane.
Aug. 14: Two individuals were given a warning after being found in possession of small amount of marijuana while parked at a business after hours in the 4100 block of Egan Drive.
DWI
Aug. 12: A 35-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with misdemeanor fourth-degree DUI and gross misdemeanor third-degree test refusal. Officers made contact with the suspect when they responded to a medical incident in the 5700 block of Egan Drive on a report of someone slipping and falling.
Aug. 17: A 30-year-old Chaska man was cited for fourth-degree DWI — alcohol in a motor vehicle — and failure to stop for a traffic control device after officers observed the suspect running a red light at Highway 13 and Louisiana Avenue.
HARRASSMENT
Aug. 14: A resident in the 8400 block of 132nd Street reported someone had hacked their social media account and stole $400. The resident also reported they were being harassed by the suspect.
Aug. 15: A resident in the 5300 block of Dufferin Drive reported electronic harassment. The case involves a juvenile.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Aug. 11: A construction company in the 5300 block of 135th Street reported a windshield had been broken on a piece of equipment.
Aug. 13: A resident in the 12700 block of Inglewood Avenue reported their American flag had been spray painted.
Aug. 16: A resident in the 14100 block of Louisiana Avenue reported the windshield on their vehicle had been broken.
THEFT
Aug. 11: A resident in the 13900 block of Kentucky Avenue reported a family member had stolen items valued at $4,000 and pawned them.
Aug. 11: A resident in the 14300 block of Savanna Oaks Drive reported sports equipment and a GPS were stolen from their vehicle overnight. The estimated loss is $2,200.
Aug. 14: A resident in the 7500 block of 138th Street reported suspicious activity and possible mail theft had occurred in the area.
Aug. 14: A resident in the 14100 block of Virginia Avenue reported someone had stolen her debit card from her vehicle and later used it at a local business.
Aug. 15: Items were reported stolen from a vehicle parked at a business at 123rd Street and Lynn Avenue.
Aug. 15: A resident on 124th Street reported their thin blue line American flag, representing law enforcement, had been stolen from their porch.
THREATS
Aug. 14: A resident in the 6200 block of North Ridge Drive reported they were being threatened, but did not want to pursue charges.
WARRANT
Aug. 16: A 45-year-old St. Paul man was cited for driving after revocation after an officer conducted a traffic stop at Highway 13 and Xenwood Avenue for an inoperable headlight. The man was arrested on an outstanding Dakota County warrant for failure to appear on a domestic assault charge.