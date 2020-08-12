The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 3-11. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
BURGLARY
Aug. 7: Officers received a report that someone had attempted to break into a community laundry room in the 4700 block of 124th Street. The estimated cost to repair damages is $500.
Aug. 9: Officers received a report of a cut lock on a storage unit in the 7800 block of 128th Street.
CRIMES AGAINST FAMILY
Aug. 4: Officers responded to a report of young children left in a vehicle in the 6100 block of Egan Drive. Officers forwarded the case to Scott County Human Services.
CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT
Aug. 5: Officers are investigating a report of sexual assault. The case involves a juvenile.
FRAUD
Aug. 3: An employee of a business in the 8200 block of County Road 42 reported someone had attempted to use a stolen credit card. The suspect left before police were notified.
Aug. 4: A Savage resident reported she’d been scammed out of the $10,000 she earned from a relationship on SugarDaddy.com.
Aug. 4: A resident in the 4800 block of 123rd Street reported a family member is stealing his identity.
NUISANCE
Aug. 7: A resident in the 13900 block of Shoreside Circle reported someone had egged their vehicle overnight.
THEFT
Aug. 3: A resident at 133rd Street and Glendale Road reported the theft of three political signs.
Aug. 3: An employee of a business in the 6300 block of 143rd Street reported her wallet stolen from an office.
Aug. 3: Officers are investigating the theft of computer equipment from someone visiting at guest at the Quality Inn.
Aug. 5: A resident in the 4900 block of McColl Drive reported the theft a political sign from her yard.
Aug. 8: Officers received a report of catalytic converters stolen from two motor vehicles in the 4400 block of 137th Street.
AUg. 9: A resident reported their bicycle stolen from outside Goodwill. The estimated loss is $450.
THREATS
Aug. 8: A resident in the 4000 block of River Bend Place reported threatening text messages.
WARRANT
Aug. 8: A 48-year-old Savage man was arrested on an outstanding Scott County warrant at a residence in the 12300 block of Ottawa Avenue.