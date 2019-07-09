The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 1-8. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. People accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
BURGLARY
July 3: A employee of a business in the 12600 block of Creek View Avenue reported a burglary with an estimated loss of $2,000. The employee told police a suspicious person had been walking around nearby and the business was open and unlocked at the time of the suspected burglary.
July 4: Officers are investigating a report of an attempted burglary from a business in the 4800 block of 123rd Street.
July 6: A business in the 4200 block of Egan Drive reported a burglary and a stolen cash drawer.
DWI
July 3: A 24-year-old Savage woman was arrested in connection with third-degree DWI and speeding at Dakota Avenue and 154th Street. Her blood alcohol content registered at 0.28.
July 5: A 22-year-old Eagan man was arrested in connection with fourth-degree DWI and obstructing the legal process after officers stopped his vehicle for poor driving conduct at Highway 13 South and 126th Street. His BAC registered registered at 0.13.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
July 2: A resident in the 14400 block of Alabama Avenue reported a couple mailboxes had been hit by a vehicle.
THEFT
July 1: Officers received a report of a digital camera stolen from a speed sign in Savage at South Park Drive and Dakota Avenue. The estimated loss is $500.
July 1: A resident reported their enclosed trailer was stolen while parked outside a business in the 5600 block of 125th Street. The estimated loss is $17,000.
July 2: A 32-year-old Red Wing woman was arrested in connection with two felony counts of drug possession, theft and introducing contraband into jail after a business in the 14300 block of Highway 13 reported she'd shoplifted items worth about $550.
July 2: A 39-year-old Prior Lake woman was cited for misdemeanor theft after an employee of a business in the 14000 block of Highway 13 reported she'd shoplifted items worth about $180.
July 3: A resident in the 8800 block of Preserve Place reported a stolen patio umbrella.
July 4: A resident in the 14500 block of Kentucky Avenue reported stolen mail.