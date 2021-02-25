The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 15-22. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Feb. 16: An employee of a business 6100 block of Highway 13 reported a vehicle stolen. It was later recovered in Rosemount.
Feb. 19: A resident in the 5800 block of McColl Drive reported the theft of his trailer and its contents. The estimated loss is approximately $15,000.
Feb. 22: Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 4300 block of 137th Street.
THEFT
Feb. 16: A resident reported their catalytic converter was stolen while they were parked at Red Tail Ridge Elementary. The estimated loss is $1,200.
Feb. 17: An employee of a business 8100 block of County Road 42 reported a shoplifting incident.
Feb. 19: Windows on two vehicles were smashed at Prior Lake High School. Items were reported stolen from one vehicle.
Feb. 19: A resident in the 3900 block of 140th Street reported someone broke her vehicle window and stole items. Officers discovered a similar incident had occurred in the 4200 block of 140th Street.
THREATS
Feb. 18: A 71-year-old Savage man is charged with felony terroristic threats in Scott County District Court after allegedly making several homicidal comments regarding his neighbor to a social worker.