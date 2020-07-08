The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 29 through July 6. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. People accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
July 3: A 42-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with misdemeanor domestic assault after officers received a report of an assault at a residence in the 7000 block of South Park Drive.
BURGLARY
June 29: An employee of a business in the 12400 block of Highway 13 reported several campers were broken into on their property.
DRUGS
July 5: Officers responded to a report of two individuals slumped inside a vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 13. The individuals were transported to the hospital for suspected meth and heroin overdose.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
July 5: Four motor vehicles were reported stolen from Allen's Towing. Vehicles were later recovered from 135th Street and Glendale Avenue, the 7400 block of Egan Drive and on Highway 169 near County Road 21. All recovered vehicles were found abandoned. A fourth vehicle is still missing. Officers believe the tow yard was breached by suspects scaling the fence and locating an opener for the gate.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
July 1: Officers received a report of a damaged railroad crossing arm at Yosemite Avenue.
THEFT
July 1: Officers received a report of a catalytic converter stolen off of a vehicle parked in the employee parking lot of a business in the 6100 block of Highway 13.
July 3: A resident in the 12600 block of Ensign Avenue reported a check had been stolen from his mailbox and fraudulently cashed. Officers determined the check had been cashed for approximately $330 in Shakopee.
July 5: A woman reported her vehicle was broken into while parked at Cleary Lake Regional Park. Her stolen credit cards were later used at Cub Foods in Savage.
THREATS
July 1: A man reported to police that he'd received a threatening message and photo from a Savage resident. He declined to give officers details about the suspect, but said he wanted the incident documented.
July 1: A resident reported he'd been threatened and called racial slurs during a road rage incident near McColl Drive and Quentin Avenue. The victim told officers a man driving a white pick-up truck got out of his vehicle during the altercation.
WARRANT
June 29: A 40-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on outstanding felony warrants out of Hennepin County after officers located the suspect at a business in the 4600 block of Highway 13.