A 21-year-old Prior Lake woman faces three felony first-degree burglary charges after police said she broke into the Shakopee home of her ex-boyfriend and threatened him, his roommate and his roommate’s dog.
The Scott County Attorney’s Office filed the charges against Sophia Rose Makesroomforthem in connection with breaking into an occupied dwelling, possessing a dangerous weapon and committing an assault. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $35,000 or both.
Shakopee Police late Sunday arrested Makesroomforthem, who told them she had not been at her ex’s house.
The criminal complaint filed Monday states she went to the home of her ex-boyfriend early Sunday and began screaming at him and beating on his basement window. The man said he was trying to brace against the window when the woman broke through the glass and entered his bedroom.
The man’s roommate told Shakopee Police he and his dog went to investigate a loud sound coming from the bottom floor of the residence. The roommate said he saw the broken window and Makesroomforthem walking toward the other man with a shard of broken glass. He pushed the woman onto the bed, then both men ran from the room.
The complaint states the men then heard Makesroomforthem tell the roommate was either done or dead. The roommate re-entered the room and forced the woman out of the house. The dog was uninjured.