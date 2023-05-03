Squad car

Savage Police cruiser. 

 File photo

Two people were charged with drug crimes and more than 900 pills and a gun were confiscated after the duo attempted to retrieve property at the Savage Police Department, law enforcement officials said.

According to a criminal complaint, Savage police were told that Darrius Shawn Armstrong, 35, of Spring Lake, and Torri Rose Vorlicky, 19, of St. Paul would be going to the station to pick up their property after they allegedly were involved in an incident at the Speedway gas station in Savage on April 13.

Darrius Armstrong

Darrius Armstrong
Torri Vorlicky

Torri Vorlicky

Tags

Events