Two people were charged with drug crimes and more than 900 pills and a gun were confiscated after the duo attempted to retrieve property at the Savage Police Department, law enforcement officials said.
According to a criminal complaint, Savage police were told that Darrius Shawn Armstrong, 35, of Spring Lake, and Torri Rose Vorlicky, 19, of St. Paul would be going to the station to pick up their property after they allegedly were involved in an incident at the Speedway gas station in Savage on April 13.
Police were called to the Speedway in Savage after Vorlicky and Armstrong were allegedly found unconscious in a vehicle. When police arrived, they found the car had backed into a gas pump. Officers found that the vehicle was still running but was in park, and Armstrong and Vorlicky were unconscious.
Inside the vehicle, police saw two circular pills that appeared to be marked "M30" in the passenger side door, according to the complaint. An officer also observed a scale in the passenger side door. A total of 82 pills were located between Vorlicky and Armstrong. A handgun stolen from Minneapolis was also found in the glove compartment. According to the complaint, officers did a search on drugs.com, which indicated that the pills were oxycodone hydrochloride, a controlled substance.
Both Vorlicky and Armstrong were sent to the hospital for possible overdoses and released from there.
Also according to the criminal complaint, just before 11 a.m. on May 1, Armstrong arrived at the police station in Savage to retrieve belongings left behind when he was sent to the hospital. He was arrested for the April 13 incident, and police went to the car Armstrong drove there and found Vorlicky in the front seat, and attempted to arrest her, too.
Vorlicky attempted to roll the window up on one officer’s arm while he was attempting to have her exit the vehicle, and then put the car in drive and slid to the driver's seat, the complaint said. Before she could leave, officers were able to deploy a terminator device to puncture the tires.
Vorlicky still drove away, and a 3-mile pursuit began, driving into oncoming traffic. She drove off the road into shrubbery near Southbridge Parkway and Oxford Road in Shakopee. A foot pursuit then began, but Vorlicky allegedly gave up and stopped running.
Inside the bag, Vorlicky had a Glock handgun with an autosear, making the Glock fully automatic. Armstrong also had an autosear on his person, the complaint alleges.
Also inside Vorlicky's bag were 967 pills, weighing approximately 105.42 grams. Based on training and experience, officers believe the pills to be fentanyl. A fentanyl field test on the pills came back inconclusive, according to the complaint.
Also inside the vehicle was 0.15 grams of what was field-tested as cocaine.
If convicted of the most serious charge levied against her, Aggravated First Degree Sale or Possession, Vorlicky could face up to 40 years in prison and or a fine of $1 million. The minimum sentence is 86 months.
The most serious charge Armstrong is facing is Third Degree Sale or Possession, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of $250,000.
On May 2, Savage Police Capt. Scott Gordon said the department has seized 10 guns this year.