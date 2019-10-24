BLOOMINGTON – A 52-year-old Burnsville man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Bloomington.
The crash occurred around noon on Oct. 19 when the southbound car drifted over lanes of traffic into a ditch and struck a tree near 94th Street West.
Clovin McVay Jr., the driver, died on scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The passenger, Allen Suggs Jr., 48, of Minneapolis, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.