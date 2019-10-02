A 33-year-old Michigan man faces multiple charges after being arrested at Warren Butler Park in Savage in September.
Steven Michael Graham is charged with felony fourth-degree assault of an officer, obstructing the legal process, possessing a pistol without a permit in a public place, fifth-degree drug possession, fourth-degree DWI and fourth-degree property damage in Scott County District Court.
Savage Police found a vehicle parked in Warren Butler Park in Savage after hours on Tuesday, Sept. 24, according to the statement of probable cause. Graham was sitting in the driver's seat with keys in the ignition, and officers noticed signs of impairment.
Police asked Graham to step out of the vehicle; he was "taken to the ground" because he moved "as if to stretch or untuck his shirt," according to the report, which police said indicated he might run or resist arrest.
Police found THC oil, a small bag of marijuana and some drug paraphernalia. Officers also located a pistol, but there was no permit found for the weapon.
At the Scott County Jail, police say Graham physically fought with staff and law enforcement. He bit a deputy, causing a blood blister, and caused $200 of damage to a police vest while he struggled with police.
Graham faces a maximum penalty of six and a half years in prison and $17,000 in fines if convicted of all charges.