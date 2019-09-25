Updated at 4:30 Wednesday
Tyler Krebs resigned as Burnsville High School's head football coach in 2017 after six seasons with the Blaze; he resigned again this week as Lakeville South High School's head football coach amid an ongoing investigation, according to a Lakeville Area Public Schools spokesperson.
Several local news reports said Apple Valley Police are investigating Krebs for unauthorized computer access. A report was made to police Friday afternoon regarding suspicious activity on Eastview High School's computer system, according to the Star Tribune.
Krebs was placed on administrative leave from his teaching position at the high school following a complaint, according to the district. He resigned on Monday.
Krebs is credited with revitalizing Burnsville's football program and earning the Blaze its first state appearance in 20 years. He is originally from Lakeville and took over for longtime Lakeville South coach Larry Thompson in 2017.