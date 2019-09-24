Tyler Krebs resigned as Burnsville High School's head football coach in 2017 after six seasons with the Blaze; he resigned again this week as Lakeville South High School's head football coach amid an ongoing investigation, according to a Lakeville Area Public Schools spokesperson.
Apple Valley Police said Krebs is under active criminal investigation for unauthorized computer access, according to a report by Fox 9 and other news outlets.
Krebs was placed on administrative leave from his teaching position at the high school following a complaint filed against him, according to the district. He resigned on Monday.
Krebs is credited with revitalizing Burnsville's football program and earning the Blaze its first state appearance in 20 years. He is originally from Lakeville and took over for longtime Lakeville South coach Larry Thompson in 2017.