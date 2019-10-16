A 21-year-old Inver Grove Heights man was charged with criminal sexual conduct after authorities say he had sex with an underage girl in a Savage park last week.
Eduar Mauricio Suazo Villalvir is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Scott County District Court after he admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old girl inside his vehicle at Hidden Valley Park, according to court documents.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment and up to $30,000 in fines.
Savage officers patrolling the park shortly after 1 a.m. on Oct. 8 discovered Villalvir and the girl inside a parked car, the criminal complaint states.
Investigators said Villalvir and the girl separately said they'd had sex and Villalvir stated he knew the girl's age.