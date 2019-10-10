A man was injured and transported to a local hospital after an incident at the Fabcon Prescast manufacturing plant in Savage, interim Savage Fire Chief Andrew Slama said.
Responders were called to the plant shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a man possibly crushed by a crane.
Upon arrival, responders found the man conscious and breathing laying on the ground, Slama said. The man told them he'd been pinned against a concrete slab when a crane ran into a post he was carrying.
He suffered a leg injury and was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center.