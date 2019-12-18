Safely avoid potential winter hazards

One person was injured in one of several crashes on Highway 13 late Monday, Dec. 16, Savage Police and the State Patrol said.

A 72-year-old Shakopee man was transported by ambulance to Southdale Hospital with non-life threatening injury after troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 13 at Highway 101, Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank said.

About three hours earlier, a four-vehicle rear-end crash caused heavy damage to all vehicles but no injuries at Highway 13’s T-intersection, Savage Police reported. One woman was cited for lacking proof of insurance.

A few minutes after that, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 13 at Dakota Avenue, Shank said, adding the investigation was still open. A 46-year-old Rochester man was issued a citation for duty to drive with due care.

Just before 9:30 p.m., troopers responded to a single vehicle crash westbound Highway 13 at Highway 101, involving a 1992 Chrysler Lebaron, driven by Dennis Furtney, 72, of Shakopee. Furtney was transported by ambulance to Southdale Hospital with non-life threatening injury.

