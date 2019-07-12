A two-vehicle crash injured one person in Savage on Thursday, July 11, according to Savage Police.
The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 42 and Huntington Avenue, Capt. Bruce Simon said. One person was transported to Fairview Ridges Hospital.
One of the drivers, Wycliff Ongake Gekonge, 29, was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic while making a left turn.
Minnesota court records show Gekonge has previous convictions for speeding and misdemeanor careless driving.