A 36-year-old Texas man faces felony assault charges after police said he assaulted a sleeping woman in her hotel room in Savage last weekend.
Santos Romel Reyes Villatoro is charged with two counts of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Scott County District Court.
Savage Police responded to a report of sexual assault at Quality Inn on Nov. 2, according to charging documents.
The victim told police she'd been sleeping in her hotel room and awoke during the assault. She told police she hadn't invited him in.
The victim's boyfriend witnessed the assault as he left the hotel room's bathroom. The victim started screaming and fighting off Villatoro, the complaint reads, but he continued to assault her.
A medical examination later showed injuries consistent with assault, investigators said.
The victim's boyfriend and a hotel employee identified Villatoro, who was then arrested.
Villatoro was in custody at the Scott County Jail Monday afternoon. If convicted of both charges, he faces up to 30 years in prison and $60,000 in fines.
Correction: A previous headline for this story mischaracterized Villatoro's entrance into the hotel room in question and has been updated.