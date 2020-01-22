A Prior Lake man faces assault charges after investigators said he beat a woman in a grocery store parking lot in Savage and then fled the scene, according to charges filed this week.
Jonathan Lee Thomas, 24, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault in Scott County District Court. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and up to $1,000 in fines if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint, Savage Police were called to Cub Foods around 10 p.m. on Jan. 16. Witnesses told dispatchers an assault victim was lying on the ground and wasn't moving and that the suspect had fled in a vehicle.
Police located the victim, who told them she'd been having an argument with Thomas when he pulled her out of her car, pushed her to the ground and stomped on her head.
One witness reported seeing Thomas "punching and kicking" the woman while trying to pull her out of the vehicle. Witnesses also said Thomas slammed the woman's body in the car door multiple times.
Thomas later admitted to pushing the victim to the ground and either "stepping into her or onto her," according to police.
In Minnesota, a domestic assault is typically a gross misdemeanor crime. The crime is increased to a felony level if the defendant has two or more prior domestic violence offenses, according to FindLaw.