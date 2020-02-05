Savage officials voted this week to hire Jeremie Bresnahan, a firefighter with nearly 20 years of experience, to the Savage Fire Department's new assistant chief position effective Feb. 18.
Bresnahan has been a firefighter with the City of Coon Rapids for the past 19 years. He is also an instructor at Anoka County Fire Academy and Century College and plans to complete his bachelor’s degree in occupational health and safety at the end of the year, according to city documents.
Bresnahan's hiring comes after another candidate accepted and later rescinded his offer for the position last month.
City officials added the assistant chief position to the department's roster in November after Fire Chief Andrew Slama proposed creating more leadership opportunities and increasing support for the largely on-call department's day-to-day operations.
His plan elevated the former full-time deputy chief position to assistant chief and added another paid-on-call deputy chief position to take its place.
Slama said the department will begin the hiring process for the paid-on-call deputy chief position once the assistant chief is on board.
The city received 14 applications for the assistant chief position, and Bresnahan was offered annual salary of around $82,000.
The department currently employs around 38 paid-on-call volunteer firefighters. The city's two fire stations are each overseen by two captains and one deputy chief.