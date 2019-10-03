A 22-year-old Savage man was sentenced to 180 days in jail last week after pleading guilty to felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Scott County District Court Judge Colleen King sentenced Jarid Michael Siebenaler, a resident in the 13000 block of Zarthan Avenue South, to 180 days in local confinement and stayed the execution of six years in prison with a 15-year probationary period. That means the six-year sentence would kick in if Siebenaler violates probation.
According to the statement of probable cause, a 20-year-old woman reported to Prior Lake Police she'd been raped by Siebenalar while she was intoxicated at a party in 2016.