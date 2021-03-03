The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 22 to March 1. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT
Feb. 23: Officers received a report of criminal sexual conduct that occurred years ago. The case was reported to police by the suspect's confession.
DRUGS:
Feb. 22: A 24-year-old Jordan man was charged in Scott County District Court with one count of fifth-degree possession of marijuana after officers responded to suspicious activity at the Holiday Gas Station.
DWI
Feb. 22: A 28-year-old Farmington woman was arrested in connection with second-degree DWI and child endangerment after officers responded to a report of poor driving conduct on Texas Avenue.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Feb. 25: A resident in the 5700 block of Egan Drive reported a broken vehicle window.
THEFT
Feb. 22: A resident in the 7000 block of South Park Drive reported losing $32,000 in an internet scam involving a romantic relationship.
Feb. 23: An employee of Lifetime Fitness reported multiple vehicles were broken into in the parking lot.
Feb. 24: Officers received a report of a license plate stolen from the 4300 block of Highway 13.
Feb. 25: An employee of a business in the 8000 block of the Highway 101 Frontage Road reported a truck hood stolen. The estimated loss is $3,000.
Feb. 26: An employee of a business in the 3900 block of 143rd Street reported a catalytic converter theft.
Feb. 28: A resident in the 6100 block of South Park Drive reported a catalytic converter theft.
WEAPONS
Feb. 24: A 25-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested in connection with carrying a pistol without a permit, obstructing the legal process, marijuana possession and speeding following a traffic stop at Highway 13 and Dakota Avenue.