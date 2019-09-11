Police suspect someone deliberately set a fire that destroyed materials at a Savage storage lot last weekend.
The State Fire Marshal and Savage Police Department are investigating the Sept. 8 incident, which occurred in the 12400 block of Boone Avenue.
A resident reported hearing an explosion and seeing smoke early Sunday morning, according to Interim Savage Fire Chief Andrew Slama. Crews extinguished the fire and found materials that appeared to have been used to start the blaze.
Savage Police Detective Sgt. Mike Schiltz said Wednesday police have not yet identified any suspects.