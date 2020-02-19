The Savage Police Department joined the Crime Stoppers Law Enforcement Partnership Program this month to help solve cases, the organization announced.
Crime Stoppers allows the public to submit anonymous information to help law enforcement agencies identify suspects, find fugitives and solve cases.
Robert Dennistoun, board chairman of Crime Stoppers Minnesota, said Crime Stoppers can provide information that investigators wouldn't have otherwise because of the promise of anonymity.
“Being separate and independent of law enforcement and government gives assurance to those wanting to do the right thing when they are in a position that may threaten their well-being, their living circumstances or their social network if it became known they helped law enforcement," he said in a statement.
Crime Stoppers of Minnesota sent tips to more than 150 law enforcement agencies across the state each of the last two years, and public participation is steadily increasing, Dennistoun said.
People with knowledge about a crime, criminal or a fugitive can call from anywhere in Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS, go online to crimestoppersmn.org or add the free P3 Submit a Tip APP to their smartphones. Tips leading to a felony arrest may qualify the tipster for up to $1,000 while still anonymous.
The nonprofit Crime Stoppers of Minnesota has been around since 1979.