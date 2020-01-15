The Savage Police Department donated $1,000 this month to a organization helping victims of domestic violence, the city announced.
Members of the police department presented a check to Christie Larson, executive director of the South Valley Alliance for Battered Women, this week.
Southern Valley Alliance for Battered Women was founded in 1982 and offers support to victims of domestic violence and their children in Scott and Carver counties. Since its creation, the group says it has helped over 20,000 victims and children.
The Savage Crime Prevention Association sold purple police patches for a suggested donation of $10 to raise funds for the organization.
One in four women and one in seven men aged 18 and older in the United States have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, whose number is 1-800-799-7233.
