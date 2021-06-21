The Savage Police Department recently achieved the Gold Level in the Lexipol Connect program, the city of Savage announced in a press release. The recognition honors the department's work in establishing and implementing up-to-date policies.
Lexipol is a leading content, policy and training platform for public safety agencies. The Lexipol Connect program tracks performance on five metrics to measure success in policy management.
“Policy — and regularly training on policy — is crucial to the success of the department," Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer said in a statement. "We are proud to be recognized by Lexipol Connect for continuously improving professionalism and safety."