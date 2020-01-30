The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 20-27. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
BURGLARY
Jan. 25: A resident in the 13500 block of Lynn Avenue report a residential burglary shortly before 2 a.m. The homeowners told officers they were awoken by a noise and discovered a man wearing a mask in their kitchen. The suspect ran out the sliding back door. Nothing appeared to be missing from the home.
DWI
Jan. 22: A 43-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested in connection with gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI after officers received a report of a vehicle stuck in a pile of snow. Her blood alcohol content registered at 0.22.
Jan. 26: A 48-year-old Chaska woman was arrested in connection with fourth-degree DWI after officers stopped her vehicle for poor driving conduct at 123rd Street and Lynn Avenue. Her blood alcohol content registered at 0.12.
THEFT
Jan. 23: A resident reported a license plate was stolen off of a vehicle in the 6100 block of Egan Drive.
WARRANTS
Jan. 22: Officers responded to a report of unwanted guests at a business in the 12600 block of Boone Avenue. A 50-year-old Savage woman was arrested on two outstanding warrants.
Jan. 23: A 24-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested on an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant after officers made contact with a suspicious vehicle at Pacer Field.