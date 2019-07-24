The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 15-22. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. People accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
ARSON
July 18: Officers received a report of that someone set a grill on fire at Warren Butler Park.
BURGLARY
July 15: Officers received a report of a burglary at a business in the 15700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. An appliance valued at $1,750 was reported stolen. There were no signs of forced entry.
DRUGS
July 21: A 23-year-old Chaska man and a 22-year-old Shakopee woman were arrested in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after an officer received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at a business in the 14300 block of Highway 13.
DWI
July 20: A 21-year-old Duluth man was arrested in connection with fourth-degree DWI after an officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding 73 mph in a 50-mph zone at Dakota Avenue and Connelly Parkway.
July 21: A 56-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in connection with fourth-degree DWI at Perkins. His blood alcohol content registered at 0.15.
THEFT
July 16: A resident in the 13400 block of Alabama Avenue reported a theft from a mailbox.
TRESPASSING
July 17: Officers received a report of a person sleeping in the living room of a new-construction home in the 7300 block of 159th Street.