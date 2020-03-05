The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 24 to March 2. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded; crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
ROBBERY
Feb. 26: A resident reported being robbed at Kwik Trip. The victim told police they were approached after withdrawing cash from the ATM. The suspect grabbed their wallet and drove away. While driving away, the suspect reportedly ran over the victim's foot.
THEFT
Feb. 25: Officers are investigating a report of catalytic converters stolen from a vehicle parked at Buffalo Tap. The estimated loss is $2,300.
Feb. 25: Power tools were reported stolen from a trailer in the 12600 block of Creek View Avenue.
Feb. 29: A resident reported a theft from their mailbox in the 13600 block of Foxberry Road.
March 1: A resident in the 5700 block of South Park Drive reported their license plate was stolen while a vehicle parked in their driveway.
THREATS
Feb. 24: Officers received a report of a threatening message regarding the Democratic caucus held at Eagle Ridge Middle School. Officers provided extra patrol.