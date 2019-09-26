The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 16-23. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. People accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
Sept. 17: A 38-year-old Eagan man was arrested in connection with two counts of felony domestic assault and misdemeanor trespassing after officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 13700 block of Inglewood Avenue.
Sept. 21: A 35-year-old Savage woman was arrested in connection with domestic assault and child endangerment after officers responded to an assault in progress at a residence in the 5800 block of 130th Lane. The woman was issued a citation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
DRUGS
Sept. 16: A 51-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI and several misdemeanors. Officers made contact with the woman for poor driving conduct at Quentin Avenue South and 123rd Street.
Sept. 19: Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at Woodhill Park and found three individuals in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. There were given a verbal warning because officers were called to a crash.
Sept. 20: A 27-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with felony third-degree possession of a controlled substance, gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI and gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process at County Road 42 and Ottawa Avenue.
Sept. 20: A 18-year-old Prior Lake woman and a 18-year-old Shakopee woman were cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana after officers made contact with them in Hidden Valley Park after hours.
DWI
Sept. 20: A 38-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in connection with fourth-degree DWI and speeding after an officer conducted a traffic stop for traveling 70 mph in a 50 mph zone at Highway 13 and Eagle Creek Avenue. His blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.10.
Sept. 20: A 55-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in connection with gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI after he was stopped for poor driving conduct at Lynn Avenue South and 129th Street. His blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.18.
Sept. 21: A 25-year-old Maplewood woman was arrested in connection with fourth-degree DWI and speeding after officers stopped her vehicle for traveling 70 mph in a 55 mph zone at Highway 13 West and Dakota Avenue. Her blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.07. The passenger, a 25-year-old Eagan woman, was arrested in connection with fifth-degree drug possession and misdemeanor open bottle in a motor vehicle.
Sept. 22: A 24-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in connection with fourth-degree DWI, speeding and driving without a valid license. An officer conducted a traffic stop for traveling 78 mph in a 55 mph zone at Highway 13 and Louisiana Avenue.
Sept. 22: An 18-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with felony fifth-degree drug possession, gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI, underage drinking and driving without a valid driver’s license. Officers were called to Valley View Drive and Overlook Drive on a report of a man laying in the street near his vehicle.
FRAUD
Sept. 20: A resident reported an fake-IRS scam in which she purchased $1,200 in Target gift cards. The cards were cancelled immediately.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Sept. 16: A woman reported her vehicle had been damaged while parked in a school parking lot in the 14800 block of Zinran Avenue by someone hitting golf balls into the parking lot from nearby townhomes.
THEFT
Sept. 19: A resident in the 14300 block of Vernon Avenue reported a package stolen from the front porch.
Sept. 20: A Burnsville man reported the theft of his license plate in the 13900 block of Highway 13.
THREATS
Sept. 19: Police took three reports of threats from a known individual from residents in the 4100 block of McColl Drive. Officers advised the parties to cease contact and obtain a restraining order.
WARRANTS
Sept. 18: A 34-year-old Shakopee man was arrested on a felony Jackson County warrant for domestic assault after officers made contact with the man at a residence in the 13400 block of Monterey Avenue.