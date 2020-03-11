The Savage Police Department released two videos this week in hopes of identifying suspects connected to a recent residential burglary and a theft from a vehicle.
Investigators don’t believe the incidents are connected.
The residential burglary occurred around 8 p.m. on March 9 at a home near Schroeder’s Acres Park, Police Capt. Bruce Simon said.
The suspects made forced entry through a door, he said. No residents were home at the time. Investigators also don’t believe the incident was entirely random, Simon said.
Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call Detective Lee Smith at 952-567-2012.
Police are also looking to identify suspects who stole around $2,000 worth of items from a van at Maverick Drones around 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.
Surveillance videos shows the suspects loading items into a red SUV before driving away.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Detective Pat Miller at 952-882-2618.