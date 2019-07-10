Blown-up mailboxes and spray-painted cars caused thousands of dollars in damage and brought Savage Police to Independence Avenue on the Fourth of July, police said this week.
Officers responded to a report of a mailbox on fire in the 12300 block of Hillsboro Avenue around 4 a.m., according to police reports.
Around 7 a.m., multiple residents in the nearby 12400 block of Independence Avenue began reporting property damage to cars, a mailbox and a street sign. The estimated combined damage is over $3,000.
Savage Police Capt. Bruce Simon said it's suspected fireworks were placed in the mailboxes, and juvenile suspects have been identified.