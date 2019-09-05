A 37-year-old St. Paul man arrested in Savage last month was carrying a backpack full of stolen financial documents and items belonging to over 30 people, investigators say.
Anthony Stephen Corwin is charged with five counts of felony identity theft, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, counterfeiting and giving a police officer a false name in Scott County District Court.
According to the charging documents, Savage police responded to a report of people fighting on a property at Louisiana Avenue on Aug. 27.
Corwin gave police a false name and date of birth, which police determined to be an alias. He was arrested on an active warrant out of Ramsey County for felony financial transaction card fraud.
Investigators searched the backpack he was wearing and found counterfeit currency, prescription pills and “many financial documents, financial transaction cards, and checks belonging to other people,” they said.
Checkbooks, Social Security cards, a passport and credit cards were among the 38 items belonging to other people police said they found inside the backpack.
Each identity theft charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $100,000 fine if convicted.
Two brothers face felony charges after a fight broke out in their Savage home last month.
Jonathan Parent, 26, is charged with felony domestic assault and criminal damage to property after he allegedly attacked his brother and tore the house apart, according to charges filed in Scott County District Court this week.
Justin Parent, 25, also faces felony assault charges after he allegedly held a knife to his brother’s neck because “he got mad” and “wanted to scare” him, court documents say.
According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of 140th Street on Aug. 27 after a report of an assault.
A woman living at the house told police her grandson Jonathan Parent started “tearing the kitchen apart and screaming at her and calling her terrible names.” She said there’s no way to calm him down “when he gets like this.”
Justin Parent told police the commotion woke him up and he told his brother to stop, but Jonathan Parent “grabbed him around his neck and throat,” pushed him down and “kept pushing and swinging” at him.
A neighbor told officers she’d seen the older brother hit the younger brother while the younger brother tried to walk away and also saw the older brother rip a cigarette out of the younger brother’s mouth.
Police could see a light cut on Jonathan Parent’s neck, and he told police his brother had held a knife to his neck after he tore up the kitchen.
Justin Parent admitted he went to his room and got a knife because he got mad and wanted to scare the other brother. He admitted holding the knife to his neck.
In Justin Parent’s room, police found heroin on a digital scale and burnt tinfoil, marijuana paraphernalia and a THC cartridge. Under the mattress, police discovered a large knife and several airsoft guns resembling firearms.
Justin Parent is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and domestic assault for intent to cause fear.
He faces to up 17 years in prison and $35,000 in fines if convicted of all charges.
Jonathan Parent faces up to five years in prison and $11,000 in fines if convicted of both charges.