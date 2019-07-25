Yard signs sponsored by the Savage Crime Prevention Association show support for local police and help raise funds for the department, the association said in a news release.
Georgeann Freeman serves on the association's board of directors and works with the police department as a crime prevention specialist.
The association partners with the police department, local businesses and community members to educate the public on how to make their home, neighborhood, and community a safer place to live, she said.
Yard signs can be picked up at the Savage Police Department for a suggested donation of at least $10. These donations help the association reach its goals, Freeman said.
The association supports the police department and community in several ways. It recently bought nine MZ Masks for the department to provide safe ventilation for officers who may be exposed to harmful chemicals or substances.
The association also supports the Shop with a Cop, held for the first time in 2018.
In December, children were paired with an officer and given the option to spend $100 on themselves or purchase things for their family at Target.
The association also has contributed money to Night to Unite, Know the Truth, social media safety seminars, Citizens Police Academy and other community events.
The association is supported by tax-deductible contributions from community members and businesses and fundraisers like the upcoming Community Pasta Feed Fundraiser on Oct. 17 at the Savage American Legion.
Tickets for the pasta feed are $15 and available at the Police Department or savagecrimeprevention.org.